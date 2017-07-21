Sunanda Pushkar death case: Unseal Leela Hotel room where Shashi Tharoor's wife was found dead, Delhi court tells police

New Delhi: A court on Friday asked the Delhi Police to de-seal the room in Hotel Leela Palace where former Union minister Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in January 2014.

Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma passed the order on a plea by the hotel to de-seal suite number 345.

On July 14, the hotel had filed a plea before the Patiala House court to de-seal the room that had remained locked since January 17, 2014.

"As the room is locked for three years, termites, bugs and other pests have spoiled the whole room and even the adjoining areas," the hotel official had told the court.

The official had further told the court that they would allow detectives to take things from the room whatever they want as evidence required in the case.

The hotel has claimed that due to the sealing of the suite, which costs between Rs 55,000 and Rs 61,000 a night, it has suffered a loss of over Rs 50 lakh in the last three years.

It has claimed that a number of times, police and forensic teams had visited the suite and it was no longer required to be kept sealed. No investigating agency has visited the room for the past one year, added an official.

"The hotel continues to suffer the loss with each passing day. The continuous sealing of the suite is also affecting the use of other rooms/suites on the same floor," the hotel has said.

Sunanda Pushkar, 52, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Delhi's Hotel Leela Palace on January 17, 2014. The suite was sealed henceforth.

A FIR was registered by Delhi Police on January 1, 2015, against unknown persons under Section 302 (murder).

