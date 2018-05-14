Sunanda Pushkar death: Shashi Tharoor slams 'preposterous' chargesheet, says 'intend to contest it vigorously'

NEW DELHI: Shortly after Delhi Police charged Shashi Tharoor with abetment to suicide in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case, the Congress leader on Monday called the chargesheet 'preposterous' and said that he 'intend to contest it vigorously'.

"I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet and intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ years of investigation it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police.

The Congress leader said questioned the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police pointed out the delay of the chargesheet filing which took place more than four years after the death was reported.

"In October 2017, the Law Officer made a statement in the Delhi High Court that they have not found anything against anyone and now in six months they say that I have abetted a suicide. Unbelievable!" Tharoor tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, the police filed a chargesheet before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Congress too took to Twitter and said, "The Congress Party stands by Dr Tharoor and denounces this politically motivated charge sheet against him."

On January 17, 2014, at about 9 pm police came to know that Sunanda Pushkar has died in Room Number 345, which is a suite, at Hotel Leela Palace. Preliminary enquiries stated that she had checked in to this hotel on January 15, 2014, at 5: 46 pm. The room number 307 was earlier given to her, later on, she moved to Room number 345 in the afternoon on January 16, 1 2014.

Also, the crime branch sleuths and journalist Nalini Singh stated that Sunanda wanted to a presser. At 3 pm, she had asked her assistant to take out her white dress as she wanted to do a press conference. Next thing happened, she was found dead. The question remained the same. Who killed the socialite Sunanda Pushkar.