Sunanda Pushkar death: Subramanian Swamy files PIL in HC seeking court-monitored probe

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy has filed a PIL in Delhi High Court seeking court-monitored probe and re-investigation by Delhi police in Sunanda Pushkar death case.

51-year-old Pushkar was found dead at a suite in a five-star hotel in South Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014, a day after her spat with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar on Twitter over her alleged affair with Tharoor.

The Delhi Police had in January 2015 registered a case of murder in connection with Pushkar's death. The FBI report sent to the Delhi Police in November 2015 had virtually ruled out the theory of 'polonium poisoning' having caused her death. In January 2016, the AIIMS medical board unanimously concluded that the cause of Sunanda Pushkar's death is poisoning.

Several persons, including Tharoor, have been questioned in connection with Sunanda's death. The police have also conducted polygraph test on six persons, all prime witnesses in the case, including Tharoor's domestic help Narayan Singh, driver Bajrangi and Sanjay Dewan, a close friend of the couple.

Tarar has also been questioned about her relation with the Congress leader and his wife, her fight with Sunanda over Twitter, and other issues revolving around Sunanda's death.