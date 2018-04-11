Sunni Wakf Board claims it owns Taj Mahal, Supreme Court wants Shah Jahan's signed will

New Delhi: Slamming Uttar Pradesh Sunni Wakf Board's claim that it owns Taj Mahal, Supreme Court on Wednesday said that such matters are nothing more than a waste of time, unless Mughal Emperor's signed will indeed proves ownership.

Taking a dig at the Sunni Wakf Board while hearing a 2010 appeal filed by Archeological Survey of India over ownership of Taj Mahal, Supreme Court questioned the need to make such claims. DNA reported that a three-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud demanded to see the original deed. "How did he (Shah Jahan) sign the wakfnama? He was in jail and used to view the monument while in custody. Show us the original deed executed by Shah Jahan. Show us the signature,” said the bench. "Who in India will believe it belongs to the wakf board? These kind of issues must not waste the time of the Supreme Court."

Sunni Central Waqf Board declared Taj Mahal as Waqf property in 2004 against which Archaeological survey of India filed an appeal. In that plea, SC has sought reply from Waqf board that what documents do they have to prove that Taj Mahal is their property: Vishnu Jain, advocate pic.twitter.com/iAeoIK22Zb — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2018

Taj Mahal is one of several iconic monuments managed by ASI. Considered one of the most beautiful monument in the world, Taj Mahal has been dragged into several controversies in recent years. Some political leaders and groups like Hindu Mahasabha have also claimed the monument is in fact Tejo Mahalaya - a Hindu temple. Needless to say, such statements have invite criticism and jokes in equal measure.