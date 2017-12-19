Sunny Leone cancels New Year event in Bengaluru, claims cops not ensuring safety

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has cancelled a New Year eve bash in Bengaluru following protests by a pro-Kannada group called Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuve Sena. The actor took to Twitter to announce that she was cancelling the programme as the police department had “publicly said that they will not be able to ensure security”.

She tweeted that “safety of people should always come first” and hence she could not attend the event in the wake of police department saying that it could not ensure the security of those who attend the event.

Since the police of Bangalore have publicly said that they will not be able to ensure mine & all who attend safety for my New Years event,my team & I feel,safety of the people should always come first therefore I cannot attend.God bless & I wish everyone a safe & happy New Year! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 19, 2017

In her next tweet, Sunny Leone gave a message to both who protested as well as those who supported her. Her message to her fans was: “Have your own voice and make your own choices. You are the youth and you are the NEW INDIA!”

To all those who protested and to all those who supported, always remember,never allow others to speak and choose for you.Have your own voice and make your own choices. You are the youth and you are the NEW INDIA! Stand Proud and Stand together. I love you all dearly! — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 19, 2017

Last week, several activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuve Sena staged protest in Bengaluru demanding that Sunny Leone be not allowed to participate in the New Year's bash in the city. They even threatened to commit suicide.

Karnataka: The members of pro- Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene staged a demonstration protesting against actor Sunny Leone taking part in a new year eve event at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/fwk7PetVP9 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2017

They said that the Bollywood actress' presence at the event would be an 'assault on Kannada culture. Many of them said that they were against the 'short dresses' Sunny wears and that if she chooses to come in a saree, they would call off their demonstrations.

In what may well be regarded as moral lecturing, demonstrations were also held in other parts of the state - apart from Bengaluru.