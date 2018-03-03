NEW DELHI: It was a sunny Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season`s average, the Met Office said.

"The sky will remain clear during the day with mist in the morning," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 percent.

The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 32.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season`s average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season`s average.