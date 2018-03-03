हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sunny Saturday morning in the national capital

It was a sunny Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season`s average, the Met Office said.

IANS| Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 10:17 AM IST
Comments |
Sunny Saturday morning in the national capital
Representational image

NEW DELHI: It was a sunny Saturday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season`s average, the Met Office said.

"The sky will remain clear during the day with mist in the morning," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 percent. 

The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 32.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season`s average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season`s average. 

Tags:
sunny morningclear skyDelhi Weather
Next
Story

SSC exams: Protests by aspirants gain momentum; Anna Hazare likely to join

Trending