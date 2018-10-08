हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SC expresses concern over rising incidents of assault on minors in Bihar

"How could you treat children like this," questioned the top court.

SC expresses concern over rising incidents of assault on minors in Bihar

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday expressed concern over the recent episodes of assault against Supaul schoolgirls and the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

“All these newspaper reports are not good. Skeleton of girls found. 34 girls beaten up because they wanted to protect themselves from molestation. How could you treat children like this? These kinds of problems are arising day in and day out,” said the Supreme Court.

At least 30 minor girls Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Darpakha village in Supaul under Triveniganj police station of the district were assualted by a mob after they protested against lewd comments on a wall allegedly written by boys of a neighbouring school.

Nine persons, including a minor and a woman, have now been arrested in connection with this. 

In the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, over 40 minor girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused over a period of time. One was allegedly killed and later buried to hush up the murder.
The incident came to light after a report from Tata Institute of Social Sciences alleged sexual abuse of about 34 girls at the shelter home following which an FIR was subsequently registered by the Bihar social welfare department and 10 people, including Thakur, were arrested.

Following a huge outcry, the Nitish Kumar government handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Last week, the CBI found human a skeleton at a cremation ground in district`s Sikandarpur area.

