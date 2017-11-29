Superstition in top gear: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh buys 19 Pajero SUVs with identical numbers

New Delhi: Looking to win his fourth term, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh recently purchased 19 Mitsubishi Pajero SUVs - each having '004' at the end of the number plate.

While some say that the CM decided to purchase the sturdy SUVs with off-roading capabilities because Chhattisgarh has several Maoist-affected areas, others say the number 19 is a sign of victory and the entire purchase may have been for entirely superstitious reasons. Raman Singh though has denied astrological and/or numerological reasons for the purchase. "Numberplates of cars are not decided by us but by RTO. Whatever numbers we get are lucky numbers, don't believe in black magic," he told reporters. "I have never believed in these sort of superstitions in my life."

Raman Singh has enjoyed three successive terms as CM of the state since 2003 when he took over from Congress' Ajit Jogi. With the next elections scheduled here for 2018, many are speculating that the decision to buy the SUVs may have been taken with an eye on yet another triumphant result.