हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tarun Tejpal

Supreme Court adjourns rape case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal for three weeks

The founding editor of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal, is accused of sexual assault on his junior woman colleague in a Goa hotel in November 2013. 

Supreme Court adjourns rape case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal for three weeks
File Image

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the case of Tarun Tejpal for three weeks after the Goa government had earlier sought deferment of the matter, news agency ANI reported. 

The founding editor of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal, is accused of sexual assault on his junior woman colleague in a Goa hotel in November 2013. 

Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting his colleague in a five-star hotel on November 7-8, 2013 during a "ThinkFest" event organised by the magazine in Goa.

Earlier in December 2017, the apex court had asked the Goa court to go ahead with the trial of Tejpal. Asking the trial court to proceed with the examination of witnesses, the bench of Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice L. Nageswara Rao, however, had restrained the court from pronouncing its verdict till the Bombay High Court decided on Tejpal`s plea challenging the charges framed against him.

Tejpal had moved the Panaji bench of the Bombay High Court challenging the framing of charges against him by the trial court.

The Panaji bench on September 26 refused to stay the framing of charges against Tejpal by the trial court and said it (trial court) would proceed with the trial only after a nod from it (the high court).

A day later, on September 28, the trial court framed charges against him under sections 376(2) (committing rape taking advantage of official position), 354 `A` and `B` (criminal force with intent to disrobe), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tejpal pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, while granting bail to Tejpal on July 1, 2014, the top court had directed the trial court to complete the trial in eight months` time and asked Tejpal to remain present on all days and not seek unnecessary adjournments.

Meanwhile, The Editors Guild of India, in November, put out an updated list of its members, which continued to include former Tejpal, who is accused of sexual misconduct.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Tags:
Tarun TejpalSupreme CourtDelhiRape caserapeassualt

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close