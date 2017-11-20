Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, sets a deadline for his return

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, to visit the United Kingdom for his daughter's admission to Cambridge University.

Karti had earlier sought the apex court's permission to go to Cambridge. He assured that he would leave on December 2 and come back on December 10.

Junior Chidambaram has been permitted to a visit from December 1 to December 10 but with certain terms and conditions.

"If he fails to return by December 10, it will be treated as contempt of court," said the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The apex court reportedly directed Karti Chidambaram to file an undertaking to that effect.

The order came following an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 15. The bureau had alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father was the Union Finance Minister.

(With IANS inputs)