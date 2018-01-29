Supreme Court asks Subramanian Swamy to prove maintainability of SIT probe plea in Sunanda Pushkar case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to argue the maintainability of his petition, news agency ANI has reported. The SC bench was hearing Swamy's petition pressing for an SIT probe into death of Sunanda Pushkar.

The Supreme Court bench of Justices Amitava Roy and Arun Mishra posted the matter for further hearing in three weeks.

Swamy had gone to the Supreme Court against an order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his plea for the Special Investigation Team probe into the case. The Delhi HC, while passing its orders had censured Swamy, saying his plea was a textbook case of 'political interest litigation'.

The court's scathing observation had come after the Central government and Delhi Police told the court that they disagree with Swamy's allegation that the that probe in the case has been influenced by Shashi Tharoor, former Union Minister and Pushkar's husband.

The court had also observed that Swamy appeared to have concealed data or information which he should have disclosed earlier.

Pushkar had been found dead in her room at a Delhi hotel under mysterious circumstances.