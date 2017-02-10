Supreme Court ban on sale, stocking of firecrackers to remain
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to lift its order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) as it was told that cracker fumes can have serious consequences on people`s health.
The ruling to continue the ban came after the bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Prafulla C. Pant was given a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) which said fumes emitting from crackers can impact the respiratory system, cause lung cancer and impact the animal and plant world.
The CPCB report spoke about the hazardous and toxic nature of ingredients used in the firecrackers.
The CPCB report follows a November 11 order of the top court which had demanded to know what elements were used in producing firecrackers and whether they were harmful to people.
The court in November directed suspension of all licences permitting the sale of fireworks in Delhi and NCR.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless