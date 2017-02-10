Supreme Court ban on sale, stocking of firecrackers to remain

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to lift its order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) as it was told that cracker fumes can have serious consequences on people`s health.

The ruling to continue the ban came after the bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Prafulla C. Pant was given a report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) which said fumes emitting from crackers can impact the respiratory system, cause lung cancer and impact the animal and plant world.

The CPCB report spoke about the hazardous and toxic nature of ingredients used in the firecrackers.

The CPCB report follows a November 11 order of the top court which had demanded to know what elements were used in producing firecrackers and whether they were harmful to people.

The court in November directed suspension of all licences permitting the sale of fireworks in Delhi and NCR.