Supreme Court Bar Association to hold meeting, address media over allegations made by 4 top judges

NEW DELHI: A day after four top judges of the apex court accused Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra of flouting rules and assigning cases to wrong benches, the Supreme Court Bar Association on Saturday will hold a meeting over the allegations.

Later in the day, the association will also address the media.

On Friday, four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court publicly had slammed Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra saying that the democracy of the nation is at stake.

In a press meet, the four 'rebel judges' - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph had said that 'things were not in order' at the apex court.

The top judges had launched a sharp attack on Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra for 'ignoring the concerns voiced by them'.

"Administration of the Supreme Court is not in order. Many things less than desirable have happened in the last few months. We owe a responsibility to the institution and the nation," Justice Chelameswar had said during the press conference.