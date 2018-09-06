हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme Court

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 5 advocates for elevation to the Delhi HC

The initial recommendation came in 2017 with the names of nine advocates.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended five advocates for elevation to the Delhi High Court. 

According to news agency ANI, the advocates are - Jyoti Singh, Prateek Jalan, Anup Jairam Bhambani, Sanjeev Narula and Manoj Kumar Ohri. 

The Collegium's letter dated September 4, read: “For purpose of assessing merit and suitability of the above-named recommended for elevation to the High Court, we have carefully scrutinized the material placed in the file including the observations made by the Department of Justice therein. …In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that (1) Ms. Jyoti Singh, S/Shri (2) Prateek Jalan, (3) Anup Jairam Bhambhani, (4) Sanjeev Narula, and (5) Manoj Kumar Ohri, Advocates, be appointed as Judges of the Delhi High Court. Their inter se seniority be fixed as per the existing practice.“

The initial recommendation came in 2017 by the then Acting Cheif Justice of Delhi High Court in consultation with two senior most colleagues.

Initial recommendations had nine names out of which the collegium had recommended five. 

The original list had names of Jyoti Singh, Prateek Jalan, Anup Jairam Bhambhani, Krishnendu Datta, Sanjeev Narula, Manoj Kumari Ohri, Saurabh Kirpal, Priya Kumar and Sanjoy Ghose.

However, elevation of Krishnendu Datta, Saurabh Kirpal, Priya Kumar, and Sanjoy Ghose has been deferred by the Collegium.

