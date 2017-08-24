Right to Privacy judgement: Know about the 9 Supreme Court judges who passed the order

New Delhi: A nine-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar on Thursday held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right and is an integral part of the right to life and liberty.

Others members of the bench comprising Justices J Chelameswar, S A Bobde, RK Agrawal, R F Nariman, A M Sapre, D Y Chandrachud, S K Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer also shared the same view.

CJI JS Khehar

Jagdish Singh Khehar is the 44th Chief Justice of India.

His Lordship was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court twice ie, with effect from August 02, 2008, and again, with effect from November 17, 2009.

He was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Uttarakhand, at Nainital, on November 29, 2009 and thereafter he was transferred as Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka, where he assumed his office on August 8, 2010.

On appointment as Judge of the Supreme Court of India, he assumed office as Judge, Supreme Court on September 13, 2011.

Appointed as the Chief Justice of India on January 4, 2017.

He is due to retire from Supreme Court on August 28, 2017.

Justice J Chelameswar

Justice Chelameswar was elevated as Additional Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh on June 23, 1997 and as Judge w.e.f. May 17, 1999.

He was elevated as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court on May 3, 2017.

Later Justice Chelameswar was transferred to Kerala High Court and assumed charge as Chief Justice of Kerala on March 12, 2010.

Elevated as Judge, Supreme Court of India on 10th October, 2011.

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde

Elevated to the Bench of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000, as Additional Judge.

Sworn in as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 16, 2012.

Elevated as a Judge of Supreme Court of India on April 12, 2013.

Due to retire on April 23, 2021.

Justice Rajesh Kumar Agrawal

Justice Agrawal hails from Uttar Pradesh. He was elevated as permanent Judge of the Allahabad High Court on February 5, 1999.

Assumed office as Acting Chief Justice, High Court of Madras on February 7, 2013.

Assumed office as Chief Justice, High Court of Madras on October 24, 2013.

He was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India and sworn in on February 17, 2014.

Justice RF Nariman

Justice Nariman was made Senior Counsel by the Chief Justice of India. Justice Venkatachalaiah amended the rules in order to make him a Senior Counsel at the young age of 37 against the mandatory 45. Has over 500 Reported Supreme Court Judgments to his credit. Expert in Comparative Constitutional Law and Civil Law.

Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre

Practised on Civil, Constitutional and Labour sides in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur. Appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on October 25, 1999 and Permanent Judge on October 24, 2001. Transferred to Rajasthan High Court and assumed charge at Principal Seat Jodhpur on February 11, 2010. Transferred to Chhattisgarh High Court and assumed charge on April 23, 2012. Was transferred to the High Court of Manipur as Chief Justice and assumed the charge as the First Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur on March 23, 2013. Transferred as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Guwahati, and assumed charge on October 19, 2013. Elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court and assumed charge on August 13, 2014.

Justice DY Chandrachud

He was appointed Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 13 May 2016.

Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from 31 October 2013 until appointment to the Supreme Court.

Judge of the Bombay High Court from 29 March 2000 until appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. Director of Maharashtra Judicial Academy.

Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until appointment as a Judge.

Designated as Senior Advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.

Practised law at the Supreme Court of India and the Bombay High Court.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul

Justice Kaul practiced mainly in the Commercial, Civil, Writ, Original and Company jurisdictions of the High Court of Delhi and the Supreme Court of India.

The cases also involved appearances before MRTP Commission, Company Law Board, Debt Recovery Tribunal and Arbitrators apart from the other nature of litigation including Constitutional, Banking, Finance and Insurance, Customs and Excise, MRTP, Real Estate, Administrative, Co-operative, Commercial, Service, Telecommunication, Anti- Dumping Laws, etc.

He was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi on May 03, 2001 and was appointed as a permanent Judge on May 02, 2003.

Elevated as the Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court w.e.f. 23.09.2012 to 25.09.2012.

Elevated as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court w.e.f. 01.06.2013.

Assumed charge as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on 26.07.2014.

Appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on 17.02.2017.

Justice S Abdul Nazeer

Practised in the High Court of Karnataka. Appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003 and as a Permanent Judge on September 24, 2004. Elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court of India on February 17, 2017.