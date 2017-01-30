Supreme Court denies bail to rape accused Asaram Bapu​, says plea is devoid of merit​

New Delhi: In a huge setback to self-styled godman Asaram Asaram Bapu, the Supreme Court on Monday denied him bail sought on medical grounds, in connection with sexual assault cases registered against him.

While refusing to modify its earlier order that had declined Asaram interim bail, the apex court said, the instant plea is devoid of merit and hence dismissed.

Asaram, who was accused of rape, had earlier refused to undergo several tests. The seven-member board also said in its report filed before the bench of Justices AK Sikri and NV Ramana.

On August 11, the top court had denied interim bail to Asaram in a rape case and directed AIIMS to set up a medical board to ascertain his health condition before taking up his regular bail plea.

The Rajasthan High Court had earlier rejected Asaram's bail plea citing that the case had reached its "fag end" and thus it was not "appropriate" to grant him bail.

In 2013, a minor girl had alleged that Asaram had sexually assaulted her at his ashram in Jodhpur.

The self-styled godman was subsequently arrested on August 31, 2013, and has been in jail since then.

Asaram`s counsel had sought bail citing that the accused has been suffering several ailments.