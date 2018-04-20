SC rejects appeal by Dawood's kin against order to seize his Mumbai properties

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Friday directed the central government to seize properties belonging to terrorist Dawood Ibrahim - D-Company boss and mastermind of 1993 Bombay blasts.

A bench headed by Justice RK Agrawal dismissed a plea filed by Dawood's mother Amina Bi (the plea was filed by her legal representative as she is no more) and sister Hasina Ibrahim Parker against the taking over of their residential properties in Mumbai. The two women had said that the seizures were illegal as they had not been duly served with the forfeiture notices. They had filed the appeal in the apex court after a Delhi High Court had rejected their appeal to stop the taking over of their properties under the Smugglers And Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture Of Property) Act (SAFEMA).

While the petitioners had said that the properties belong to them, the government had said that these were acquired with Dawood's ill-gotten wealth. PTI previously reported that of a total of seven properties in south Mumbai's Nagpada - two were in Amina's name and the remaining five were in the name of Hasina.