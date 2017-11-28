हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging appointment of Rakesh Asthana as special director of CBI

Petitioner Prashant Bhushan had earlier dubbed Asthana's new posting as 'illegal.'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 28, 2017, 10:51 AM IST
Comments |
Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging appointment of Rakesh Asthana as special director of CBI
File photo of Rakesh Asthana.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Prashant Bhushan challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as special director of Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI).

Bhushan had earlier dubbed Asthana's new posting as 'illegal.'

He further said that Asthana's name figures in the diary of Sterling Biotech, against which the CBI itself has registered an FIR. Earlier in August, the CBI's Delhi unit had registered an FIR against three senior Income Tax Commissioners for accepting bribes from the Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech and Sandesara Group of Companies.

Bhushan had also alleged that the government wanted to appoint its own choice as interim CBI Director "even if it meant bypassing the statutory law, the norms of propriety, and the directions contained in the Vineet Narain`s judgement".

(With ANI inputs)

 

Tags:
Prashant BhushanRakesh AsthanaCBISupreme Court
Next
Story

'Modi's campaign is about himself. Has he forgotten he is PM?' Chidambaram attacks BJP

Trending