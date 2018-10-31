Supreme Court dismisses plea for Amrapali group's Chairman, 2 directors to visit home on Diwali

The Supreme Court has asked Amrapali real estate group to furnish the full and final disclosure about the companies they hold and money transactions that they conduct within the group's companies and outside.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of Amrapali group Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Anil Kumar Sharma and two directors Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar to visit their homes on Diwali.

The Apex court has asked Amrapali real estate group to submit the full and final disclosure about the companies they hold and money transactions that they conduct within the group's companies and outside, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on October 26, The Supreme Court had asked the auditor of the embattled realtor Amrapali Group of companies to submit all the documents related to it to the court-appointed forensic auditor within 24 hours.

The forensic auditors also informed the SC bench that Chander Wadhwa, chief financial officer (CFO) of Amrapali Group, was not co-operating with them and he had said that he "does not remember when he joined the company as its CFO".

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit was earlier told by the forensic auditors that from the documents of the group, it appeared that over Rs 100 crore was diverted to a company -- GauriSuta Infrastructures Pvt Ltd -- by one of the group firms and there were "various malfunctionings" by statutory auditors, who have totally failed in their duties.

In its hearing on October 24, the bench had observed that the group has been enjoying holding the leased properties of Noida and Greater Noida authorities and they have pocketed the money collected from the home buyers.

The bench also said that three directors, including CMD of Amrapali Group, who were placed under police surveillance under the apex court's order cannot be allowed to work from their home till October 26.

The top court had earlier fixed a 15-day limit for the forensic auditors to collect, collate and catalogue the documents from 2008 till now with regard to the 46 companies of the group from the nine properties situated in Noida, Greater Noida of Delhi-NCR and Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar.

It had also initiated contempt proceedings against the group's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Anil Kumar Sharma and its directors Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar for prima facie violating court's order and thwarting the course of justice.

The court is seized of a batch of petitions filed by home buyers who are seeking possession of around 42,000 flats booked in projects of the Amrapali group.

(With Agency Inputs)