Supreme Court grants bail to Malegaon blast accused Colonel Purohit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, setting aside the previous order of Bombay High Court.

The bail has been granted subject to certain conditions, said the top court.

On August 17, Colonel Purohit told had the top court that he was been caught in "political crossfire" and was languishing in jail for nine years without even charges being framed against him.