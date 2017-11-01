Supreme Court grants protection to ED officer probing 2G scam against complaints by accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted protection to Enforcement Directorate officer Rajeshwar Singh, who is probing 2G scam, against 'baseless' complaints by any accused being investigated by him.

Earlier today, the ED officer approached the apex court alleging a conspiracy on complaints being filed against him in the 2G case with Revenue Secretary.

In his plea, Singh alleged that he is being harassed for attaching properties of some accused in 2G scam case.

Taking note of his complaint, the court barred all probes against him based on anonymous complaints. The court also sought detailed replies from the Centre, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Rajeshwar Singh's case.

Singh, who is heading investigation in the 2G scam case for ED, said that frivolous complaints were filed after the recent attachment of property worth Rs 1.06 crore of the accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

He said the court should direct the CBI to probe into the alleged conspiracy of filing of such complaints or he should be relieved from the investigation in the 2G case.

Singh, in his plea, said that recently two attempts have been made which could hamper his prospects in service.

A bench of Justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer sought a reply from the Centre, the CBI and the ED within three weeks.

It also directed that no action shall be taken till the pendency of Singh's plea.

During the brief hearing, lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Singh said earlier also several attempts were made to interfere with the investigation in the 2G scam by the accused but the court has always protected him.

He said that Singh, a UP cadre police official who is presently on deputation with ED, has his promotion due and these complaints may hamper his future prospect.

It may be recalled that Singh was shunted out from the organisation for probing money trails to Karti Chidambaram's firms.

The Ministry of Finance had told the court that the probe in the Aircel-Maxis case was over and that the service of Singh was no longer required.

After senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's intervention, the Supreme Court intervened to post Singh permanently in the Enforcement Directorate.

Subramanian Swamy today took to Twitter to extend his support to Singh. "All crooks have banded together to see the honest officer & Jt Director ED Rajeshwar Singh does not arrest PC or BC in Aircel Maxis case," the BJP leader's post read.

All crooks have banded together to see the honest officer & Jt Director ED Rajeshwar Singh does not arrest PC or BC in Aircel Maxis case. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 1, 2017