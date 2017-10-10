Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Supreme Court grants Rs 5 lakh for sanitary napkin vending machines

The Supreme Court has allotted Rs five lakh for installing three sanitary napkin vending machines and three incinerators for disposing used pads in its premises.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 10, 2017, 20:44 PM IST
The directive was issued by the apex court after advocate Nandini Gore pointed out the plight of the women visiting the apex court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the apex court Registry to allot the fund from Rs 1.4 crore deposited with it by two Gurugaon-based doctors, who were convicted for contempt by sheltering an absconding former MLA of Haryana.

The bench also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud also allotted Rs 85 lakh to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to its needy member lawyers for getting medical assistance.

The court also earmarked Rs 45 lakh for Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association (SCAORA) for medical assistance to advocates-on-record (AoRs).

Trending