Ram Mandir

Supreme Court is ours: BJP MLA Mukut Bihari Verma on construction of Ram temple

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mukut Bihari Verma has triggered a row by saying that the “Supreme Court is ours” while talking about the issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/MukutBihariVer1

Talking to news agency ANI, Verma said that though the BJP has come to power on the issue of development, “Ram Mandir will be constructed as it is our determination”. He further said that judiciary, administration and the nation “belongs to us”.

“BJP has come to power on the issue of development but Ram Mandir will be constructed as it is our determination. The matter is in Supreme Court and the SC is ours. The judiciary, administration, the nation as well as the Ram Temple belong to us,” said the BJP MLA from Kaisenganj in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich.

This comes less than a month after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre might opt for the legislative route for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, when it has the numbers in both Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha.

"At present, in Parliament, we do not have adequate strength. Because even if we bring the matter in Lok Sabha, our strength in the Rajya Sabha is less, and it will definitely be defeated. Every devotee of Lord Ram knows this. The court will soon give its judgement," Maurya had said.

He had also said, "The day we have the strength, it will be constructively used and not misused (Lekin Jis din hamare paas takat hogaa, uss takat ka sadpuyog hoga, durpayog nahi hoga)."

Maurya, however, later clarified saying that the BJP was waiting for the decision of the Supreme Court on the issue.

“We're waiting for SC's judgement. We've majority in Lok Sabha, but we don't have the numbers in Rajya Sabha to pass a bill. This is not the time to select this option and we don't have the numbers either,” Maurya had said later.

