Supreme Court issues notice to UP, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi governments on rising pollution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi governments over the rising levels of pollution across north India. Observing that it is an emergency-like situation, the apex court sought expeditious action to tackle the crisis.

Pollution levels across north India have soared to extremely high levels in recent weeks and none of the measures imposed appear to have given any respite. The top court said that a comprehensive plan is needed to tackle pollution crisis - especially in Delhi and adjoining areas. It further said that its order banning use of furnace oil by industrial units is to be enforced not just in NCR but across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Alarming levels of pollution has triggered a health emergency in north India with Delhi especially affected. Measures such as banning of trucks carrying non-essential items and open construction have so far failed to bring down PM2.5 levels which have primarily rocketed due to stubble burning and existing weather conditions.

The Delhi government's odd-even traffic management rule too was meant to be enforced for five days starting Monday but the National Green Tribunal insisted on doing away with all exemptions barring emergency vehicles. The AAP government on Monday afternoon filed a review petition and the NGT will hear the matter a day later.