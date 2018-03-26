Supreme Court issues notices on petitions challenging polygamy and 'nikah halala'

New Delhi: A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y Chandrachud issued notices to Centre and Law Commission on four petitons that are seeking a ban on polygamy and 'nikah halala' being practised in Islam.

The petitions were filed by Sameena Begum of Delhi, BJP leader and social activist Ashiwini Kumar Upadhyaya and two others. On Monday, the apex court took note that previous five-judge bench had kept open issues of polygamy and 'nikah halala' while abolishing triple talaq.



The matter will now be heard by a constitutional bench.