Supreme Court lifts ban on sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, directs cops to remain vigilant

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on modified its November 2016 order suspending all licences for sale and retail of fire crackers within Delhi NCR.

The apex court in its order ruled that suspension of permanent licences is lifted for time being and it may need a review after Diwali depending on air quality.

The top court directed the Delhi Police to reduce grant of temporary licences by about 50 percent of those granted in 2016 and cap it at 500.

Govt, authorities should consider encouraging display of fireworks through community participation rather than individual bursting of crackers, the SC said.

The top court appointed a committee to conduct study on health of people due to bursting of crackers during festival time.

In a stern action to curb air pollution during the ongoing wedding season, the Supreme Court in November 2016 suspended the licences of all firecracker sellers in Delhi and National Capital Region, virtually banning their sale and purchase.

Equating fire crackers with "burning of money", the apex court had said one should think that when humans are affected so much with these fire crackers, what effect would it have it on animals like dogs which have more sensitive ears than humans. It had also observed that as per reports, 30 percent children in Delhi were asthmatic and steps needed to be taken all fronts.