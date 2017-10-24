Supreme Court orders demolition of parking space near Taj Mahal over environmental concerns

NEW DELHI: Soon, there'll be no parking space around the world heritage monument Taj Mahal.

In an effort to preserve the environment and the iconic monument, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered demolition of the parking lot surrounding Taj Mahal.

The top court noted that the parking ground could be an environmental hazard, said a lawyer appearing for Archaeological Survey of India or ASI.

A two-storey parking lot exists near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal.

Earlier in August, the top court rapped the state while hearing of an application to cut over 400 trees for down an additional railway track between Mathura in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.