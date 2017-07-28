Supreme Court rejects AAP's PIL to bar Sasikala as acting AIADMK General Secretary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the Public-Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tamil Nadu unit convener, to bar V.K. Sasikala from acting as All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary.

While dismissing the plea filed by Vasigaran, the apex court observed it could not order the Chief Minister and ministers not to seek advice from a convicted person, adding it's the decision of the politicians.

Earlier in April, AAP's Tamil Nadu wing urged the Election Commission to 'review' Sasikala's position as the interim General Secretary of the AIADMK even after her conviction in a disproportionate assets case.

A delegation of the party submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging the poll watchdog to evaluate the constitutionality of V.K. Sasikala's position in the ruling party in Tamil Nadu by taking into consideration the Supreme Court ruling in the Lily Thomas case.

"The general secretary is the head of the AIADMK and the current chief minister of Tamil Nadu (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) as well as other ministers belong to her (Sasikala's) camp (within the AIADMK). We would like the Election Commision to see how a convict can hold such a position," Vasigaran said in a statement.

The delegation also questioned the constitutionality of leaders of various political parties continuing to occupy top positions even after their conviction in criminal cases.