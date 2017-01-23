Supreme Court rejects PIL, Union Budget to be presented as scheduled on February 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a PIL which sought the postponement of the Union Budget in view of Assembly elections in five states.

After the SC ruling, the Union Budget will now be presented as scheduled on February 1.

There is no illustration to support that the presentation of Union Budget would influence voters' mind in state elections, the apex court said while disposing of the PIL filed by advocate ML Sharma.

Sharma, who had filed a plea seeking postponement of the Union Budget to March, argued that the people would face a lot of problems due to the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The Election Commission had on January 4 came out with the schedule of assembly elections to be held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre has already decided to convene the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the Budget for 2017-18 fiscal the very next day.