Supreme Court seeks Aviation Ministry's response on transgender's job plea

The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Civil Aviation Ministry on a petition by a transgender person challenging a medical board`s rejection of her job application as a cabin crew in Air India.

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 06, 2017, 17:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the response of the Civil Aviation Ministry on a petition by a transgender person challenging a medical board`s rejection of her job application as a cabin crew in Air India.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud gave the Ministry four weeks time to respond.

Advocate K.P. Singh, who appeared for the petitioner, said that at the time of applying for the job Shavani A. Punusammy had disclosed her status as a transgender and she was selected.

Singh said that Punusammy has a good academic record as she stood first in the high school exam and was a gold medallist in B.Tech.

However, she was rejected by the medical board.

