﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 17:27
Supreme Court seeks detailed reply from central government on Rohingya Muslims issue
File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a detailed reply from the central government on the issue of deporting Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan raised the issue during a hearing by an SC bench comprising CJI Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

The Rohingya Muslims are believed to have fled to India following violence in the Western Rakhine State of Myanmar.

The petition was filed by two Rohingya refugees namely Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir.

According to them, they escaped from Mayanmar owing to widespread bloodshed, discrimination and violence against the community.

The plea further stated, "This act (deportation) would also be in contradiction with the Principle of Non-Refoulement, which has been widely recognized as a principle of Customary International Law."

Reportedly, the Principle of Non-Refoulement prohibits states from sending back refugees to a country where their life may be in danger.

(With ANI inputs)

