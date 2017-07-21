close
Supreme Court seeks Gujarat's response on plea over re-induction of 2 retired cops accused in encounter cases

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Gujarat government on a petition challenging the re-induction of two retired police officers, accused in separate encounter cases. 

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 12:44
Supreme Court seeks Gujarat&#039;s response on plea over re-induction of 2 retired cops accused in encounter cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Gujarat government on a petition challenging the re-induction of two retired police officers, accused in separate encounter cases. 

The top court sought the state's response as to why the cops have been re-appointed in the force after superannuation. 

"Issue notice returnable in two weeks," said a two-member bench of Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Two police officers in question are  N K Amin and Tarun Barot, who have been re-employed on contractual basis with the police force. 

The top court was listening to a petition filed by former IPS officer Rahul Sharma. 

The petition said Amin has been re-inducted as the Superintendent of Police at Tapi district in Gujarat while Barot as the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Railways. It alleged that Amin faced trial in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Ishrat Jahan fake encounter killing cases while Barot was accused in the Sadiq Jaman and Ishrat Jahan encounter cases. Amin, however, has been acquitted in the Sohrabuddin encounter case.

(With PTI Inputs)

TAGS

Supreme CourtGujaratEncounter casesPolice officeIshrat JahanSohrabuddin Sheikh

