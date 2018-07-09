हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme Court

Supreme Court seeks response on live streaming court proceedings

The central government on Monday told the Supreme Court that proceedings inside a courtroom can be live streamed. The government also said that the same should be started from Supreme Court itself to set a precedent.

Responding to it, the top court asked all the parties to submit their suggestions to the Attorney General so that holistic guidelines can be formulated for live streaming of court proceedings across the country.

The top court sought the response of Supreme Court Bar Association, Attorney General and those who filed the petition regarding the issue. The next hearing in the case will be conducted after four weeks.

More details are awaited.

