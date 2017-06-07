close
Supreme Court sets aside Allahabad HC order on PG medical seats

The SC on Wednesday set aside the Allahabad HC's May 29 order which had quashed 50 percent institutional preference in admission to PG medical seats.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 13:41

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Allahabad High Court's May 29 order which had quashed 50 percent institutional preference in admission to PG medical seats.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Deepak Gupta said institutes like the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the government-run medical colleges in UP will continue conducting counselling and fill up the seats by June 12.

The high court on May 29 had passed order allowing to fill up the 50 per cent institutional quota seats in PG medical courses in these two central universities and other government-run univerities for students from any medical college based on their ranking in NEET.

The apex court order came on the plea of BHU and AMU contending that the high court verdict was violative of earlier apex court judgement and Medical Council of India (MCI) regulations which allow institutes to take admissions on 50 per cent seats from their own institution.

Both these central universities had got the support from the MCI, which had argued that the high court has erred in interpreting the laid down regulations.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, appearing for BHU, had sought immediate stay of the high court's order saying the "entire apple cart" cannot be reversed.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the AMU, had said some students have already been admitted by the varsities under the 50 per cent quota, therefore the high court verdict needs to be stayed.  

TAGS

PG medical seatsBanaras Hindu UniversityAligarh Muslim UniversityNEETMedical council of India

