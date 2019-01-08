हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBI vs CBI

Supreme Court sets aside Centre's decision to send CBI chief Alok Verma on 'forced leave'

Following the decision of the top court, Alok Verma will be resinstated as the CBI chief. 

Supreme Court sets aside Centre&#039;s decision to send CBI chief Alok Verma on &#039;forced leave&#039;

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside central government's order to send Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma on forced leave. Following the decision of the top court, Alok Verma will be resinstated as the CBI chief. He was sent on leave by the Centre in October 2018.

The top court has asked the High Power Committee under the DSPE Act to consider the matter afresh. Verma will not be able to take any major policy decision unless a decision on the matter by the committee.

According to the Supreme Court, the government should have referred the matter to the Select Committee, comprising Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition, to initiate Verma's removal from the post.

