Supreme Court sets deadline for Bombay HC to decide on Tarun Tejpal’s plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Bombay High Court to take a decision on a plea filed by Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal, who has been accused of sexual misconduct.

The journalist had filed a plea in the Bombay HC to acquit him in the case.

However, the top court has asked lower court to continue the trial in the sexual harassment case, setting aside an order in this regard by the Bombay HC.

Bombay High Court has been asked by the apex court to take a decision on Tejpal’s plea within three months.

Tejpal was in September charged with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint by a Goa court. He was charged under sections 342 (wrongful restraint) and 376 (rape), among others. His counsel Rajiv Gomes expressed disappointment at Additional District and Sessions Judge Vijaya Pol's order but added that the framing of charges was not a setback to Tejpal.

The Tehelka founder had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On September 26, while hearing a primary appeal petition filed by Tejpal to seek a stay on framing of charges, the High Court had directed that the trial should resume only after its go-ahead but refused to stay the processes of the formal framing of charges against the former Editor, which was requested by defence lawyers.

Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a junior woman colleague in a five hotel in November 2013 during the Thinkfest event organised by Tehelka.