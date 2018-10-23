हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kedarnath

Supreme Court slams brake on construction of all-weather road in Gangotri, Kedarnath

Zee News correspondent Sandeep Gusai reports that the SC has asked state and central governments to submit their replies in the matter by November 15.

Supreme Court slams brake on construction of all-weather road in Gangotri, Kedarnath
File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a stay order on the construction of an all-weather double-lane road project in the upper reaches of Uttarakhand.

The project, reportedly worth Rs 12,000 crore, seeks to improve connectivity to Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath by constructing a double-lane highway capable of allowing traffic movement in every season. An objection was, however, raised about the environmental implications and the matter reached the apex court which issued a stay on an earlier NGT order which had shown the green signal.

It is reported that 25,000 trees have been cut in the state for the road project and that a total of more than 60,000 trees need to be felled. In addition, there are allegations that there has been no proper plan for the disposal of construction waste and that these have been dumped in the Ganga and its tributaries. There are also charges that an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) was not done before starting the project and that required permits were not sought from forest and wildlife division - necessary because the proposed road passes through national parks.

The Supreme Court has now directed the state and the central government to submit their replies by November 15 which is also the next date of hearing in the case.

Rampant construction in the hill state of Uttarakhand has time and again made headlines for the wrong reason. Environmentalists continue to warn of deadly consequences - like the floods here in 2013 - if urbanisation is not regulated and strictly checked. Illegal construction, road expansion and encroaching forest land has begun taking a toll on the flora and fauna in the serene state.

Tags:
KedarnathGangotriBadrinathSupreme CourtNGT

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close