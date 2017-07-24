close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Supreme Court to hear cow slaughter ban case today

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea challenging the Centre's notification prohibiting sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter on the grounds that it violates the right to free trade.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 08:19
Supreme Court to hear cow slaughter ban case today
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea challenging the Centre's notification prohibiting sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter on the grounds that it violates the right to free trade.

Earlier on July 11, the apex court, while hearing a matter on a cow slaughter ban, said that the Madras High Court`s stay on the government's notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets is operational.The Centre told the Supreme Court that owing to public objections, it is re-considering certain aspect of its recent rules banning sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter from animal markets.

The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Narasimha, told the apex court that the Centre was studying the market trends in the regard and may come up with the modifications likely by end of August.Earlier, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had stayed the Centre's notification on cattle slaughter ban while the Kerala High Court refused to order a stay on it.

On May 25, the Centre through an order imposed a ban on the sale of cattle, including cows, for slaughter and restricted cattle trade solely to farm owners.Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Harsh Vardhan had ordered that the ministry has notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

Regulating animal trade is a state business, but animal welfare is a central subject, thereby providing the window for the ministry to notify the rule.In lieu of this, there was widespread opposition of the order, with many states openly denying accepting the notification. 

TAGS

Supreme CourtBeef banCow slaughterCentre

From Zee News

Indians workers emigrating to 6 Gulf nations declines by 34.6%, remittances fall
India

Indians workers emigrating to 6 Gulf nations declines by 34...

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to launch all-women &#039;Pink&#039; buses to ensure safe travel for women
India

Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to launch all-women 'Pi...

Two Jordanians die in shooting at Israeli embassy in Amman: Security source
World

Two Jordanians die in shooting at Israeli embassy in Amman:...

&#039;Sell your wives, if you can&#039;t build toilets&#039;, Bihar&#039;s Aurangabad DM stokes controversy
India

'Sell your wives, if you can't build toilets...

Former ISRO Chief UR Rao, man behind India&#039;s 1st satellite Aryabhatta, passes away
India

Former ISRO Chief UR Rao, man behind India's 1st satel...

Shankersinh Vaghela quits as Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly- Read his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi
India

Shankersinh Vaghela quits as Leader of Opposition in Gujara...

Popularity tumbles for French President Emmanuel Macron: Poll
World

Popularity tumbles for French President Emmanuel Macron: Po...

Sushma Swaraj to meet Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-Jaafari today
India

Sushma Swaraj to meet Iraq Foreign Minister Dr Ibrahim al-J...

Bonhomie marks farewell function for President Pranab Mukherjee
India

Bonhomie marks farewell function for President Pranab Mukhe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sardar Sarovar project comes at too high a cost for citizens

Congress has a reel issue

DNA Edit | Pranab-da: An unbelievable journey

Presidential poll reveals how infighting and bruised egos weakened the grand alliance

The Doklam Deadlock: India and China need to defuse crisis immediately