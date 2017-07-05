close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Supreme Court to hear PIL to make law for appointments to poll panel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre as to why no enabling law as mandated under the Constitution has been made for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners in the poll panel.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 12:46

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre as to why no enabling law as mandated under the Constitution has been made for the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners in the poll panel.

The court, however, acknowledged that till now good persons have been appointed in the poll panel.

A bench comprising Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justice DY Chandrachud said that Article 324 of the Constitution provides that the appointments of the CEC and the ECs be made as per the enabling law, but the law has not been enacted so far.

"The expectation is that Parliament will make the law. The law has not been made then can the court lay down the procedures," the bench asked Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, representing the Centre.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by one Anoop Paranwal through lawyer Prashant Bhushan seeking various reliefs including that there should be a fair and transparent procedure for appointment of CEC and ECs.

The PIL has referred to the independent procedure of appointment of judges in the higher judiciary and said that similar kind of procedures may be laid down with regard to the appointments of CEC and ECs in the poll panel.  

TAGS

Supreme CourtElection CommissionElection Commissioners

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Tamil Nadu

Rs 4 lakh cheque handed over to kin of man killed by croc

EuropeWorld

Ukraine police prevent second cyber attack: Interior Minist...

Milky Way&#039;s fastest stars came from another galaxy
Space

Milky Way's fastest stars came from another galaxy

Telangana

Anti-terror search operation end at Hyderabad apartment

WorldAsia

Myanmar policeman fled deadly mob attack on Rohingya men

Cauvery dispute: Karnataka has not fully complied order, Tamil Nadu govt tells Supreme Court
KarnatakaTamil Nadu

Cauvery dispute: Karnataka has not fully complied order, Ta...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video