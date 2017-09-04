Supreme Court to hear plea against deportation of Rohingyas, today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the plea against the Centre`s move to deport illegal Rohingya Muslims, who have entered India after fleeing ethnic violence in Myanmar on Monday.

The matter was mentioned by Advocate Prashant Bhushan in front of a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

The plea was filed by two Rohingya immigrants, Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, who claimed they had taken refuge in India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence and bloodshed against the community in that country.

The plea also stated that "this act (deportation) would also be in contradiction with the Principle of Non-Refoulement, which has been widely recognized as a principle of Customary International Law".

The Principle of Non-Refoulement prohibits states from sending back refugees to a country where their life may be in danger.The Rohingyas fled to India after violence in the Western Rakhine State of Myanmar.