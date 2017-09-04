close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Supreme Court to hear plea against deportation of Rohingyas, today

The Supreme Court will hear the plea against the Centre`s move to deport illegal Rohingya Muslims, who have entered India after fleeing ethnic violence in Myanmar on Monday.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 08:20
Supreme Court to hear plea against deportation of Rohingyas, today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear the plea against the Centre`s move to deport illegal Rohingya Muslims, who have entered India after fleeing ethnic violence in Myanmar on Monday.

The matter was mentioned by Advocate Prashant Bhushan in front of a bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud.

The plea was filed by two Rohingya immigrants, Mohammad Salimullah and Mohammad Shaqir, who claimed they had taken refuge in India after escaping from Myanmar due to widespread discrimination, violence and bloodshed against the community in that country.

The plea also stated that "this act (deportation) would also be in contradiction with the Principle of Non-Refoulement, which has been widely recognized as a principle of Customary International Law".

The Principle of Non-Refoulement prohibits states from sending back refugees to a country where their life may be in danger.The Rohingyas fled to India after violence in the Western Rakhine State of Myanmar. 

TAGS

Rohingya MuslimsSupreme Court

From Zee News

J&amp;K: Encounter breaks out in Baramulla; 2 terrorists believed to be trapped
India

J&K: Encounter breaks out in Baramulla; 2 terrorists be...

Hurricane Harvey: Second Indian student, rescued from Texas lake, dies
India

Hurricane Harvey: Second Indian student, rescued from Texas...

North Korea conducts hydrogen bomb test; US pledges &#039;massive&#039; response if threatened
World

North Korea conducts hydrogen bomb test; US pledges 'm...

Cabinet reshuffle: Modi, Shah&#039;s balance between rewarding performance and pleasing RSS
India

Cabinet reshuffle: Modi, Shah's balance between rewar...

India condemns North Korea&#039;s nuclear test, says it will adversely impact peace and stability
India

India condemns North Korea's nuclear test, says it wil...

US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear capabilities: White House
World

US, Japan discuss North Korea options including US nuclear...

China BRICS 2017: Modi, Jinping meet under shadows of North Korea&#039;s nuclear scare
India

China BRICS 2017: Modi, Jinping meet under shadows of North...

India

Sitharaman, an excellent choice for Defense Minister: PK Se...

South Korea responds to N Korea&#039;s latest nuke test by flexing its missile powers
World

South Korea responds to N Korea's latest nuke test by...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit: Shuffling the pack

Doctor’s death: Open manholes are killers in monsoon

Through the lens of heritage

DNA Edit: Raghuram Rajan’s pinprick

From rewarding Ministers with message to snubbing allies: 6 big takeaways from PM Modi's third cabinet reshuffle