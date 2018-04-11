Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe in Unnao rape case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Unnao gangrape case allegedly involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The top court will hear the plea next week.

The alleged rape victim, whose father died in police custody in Unnao, has levelled fresh allegations against the BJP lawmaker and the administration saying she was locked and confined in a room by a District Magistrate. She alleged that she was first taken to the DM residence and then to a hotel where she was kept locked. The allegations were backed by her sister.

The wife of the accused MLA met Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), seeking “justice” for her husband. She claimed that her husband was being framed because of political issues. “I have full sympathy with the victim, but my husband is being made a scapegoat,” she said.

"There's political motive behind this. Make my husband & girl (rape victim) undergo narco test. My daughters are traumatised. We're being mentally harassed. No evidence has been presented yet, still he's being labelled as rapist," she added.

Meanwhile, a woman, Shashi Singh, earlier named by the alleged victim has come out in support of Sengar. She has claimed that the complainant had nine months back accused her son of rape and sent him to jail. “She often frames people putting false allegations on them. Earlier it was my son, and now she is framing the MLA,” said Shashi.

Reports said that the special investigation team (SIT) has met the woman who levelled rape charges on the BJP MLA and even attempted suicide outside the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Notably, the SIT is slated to submit initial probe findings to the Chief Minister by Wednesday evening.

Accused MLA Sengar’s brother Atul Singh Sengar and four others – namely Sonu, Baua, Vinit and Shailu – have been arrested in the case so far. The MLA’s brother had reportedly beaten the father of the alleged victim after he was arrested on April 5 under the Arms Act.

Reacting to the rape allegations and custodial death, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief seeking a detailed report in the case, and asking the authorities to ensure no further harassment to the family concerned.