Supreme Court to hear plea on police department vacancies

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 06:34

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the petition filed by lawyer, Manish Kumar, seeking to fill up various posts of police department in many states. In the last hearing, the top court had directed the respective states to fill the vacancies with respect to the numbers.

The apex court earlier on April 24 directed Uttar Pradesh to fill up vacancies of 3,000 sub-inspectors and 30,000 constables.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India, Jagdish Singh Khehar and also comprising Justice D. Y. Chandrachud passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Kumar. The Uttar Pradesh Government had also filed a road map about the vacancies in the state and how to fill up these vacancies.

A copy of the road map of the Uttar Pradesh Government said that the number of candidates to be recruited every year has been determined after taking into account the current capacity of the police training colleges in the state and career prospects of the candidates.

Notifications for recruitment said, 30,000 constables are proposed to be issued every year in the month of August 2017 till 2020, taking into account the current and future vacancies, the road map filed by the Uttar Pradesh government stated.The state government expects to fill up all posts of constables by June 2021.

