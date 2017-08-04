close
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking investigation into EVM tampering by US scientists

The plea filed by the BSP and lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma is seeking an investigation into the tampering of the EVMs by US-based scientists.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | ANI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 06:43
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking investigation into EVM tampering by US scientists
EVM tampering: Supreme Court will hear the plea today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the plea filed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma, seeking a thorough investigation into the tampering of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) by US-based scientists.

In his petition, Sharma claimed that in the April Assembly elections of five states, the EVMs were allegedly tampered.

Earlier, the top court had issued a notice to the Union Government seeking a reply into Sharma`s plea.

A bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and DY Chandrachud, issued the notice over the petition filed by lawyer Sharma.

The top court, however, at this stage refused to pass any order for a CBI inquiry.However, the Election Commission stated that that EVMs cannot be tampered and said, "Given the effective technical and administrative safeguards, Electronic Voting Machines are not tamperable and the integrity of the electoral process is preserved. If any specific allegation with material facts is presented, it (the allegations) will be looked into with all seriousness on administrative sides.

"Politicians had openly alleged tampering of EVMs in the Assembly elections with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leading the charge. 

EVMEVM tamperingSupreme CourtBSP

