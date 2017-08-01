close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Supreme Court to hear plea to cancel Nitish's Legislative Council membership

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a plea seeking cancellation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's membership of the state Legislative Council for allegedly concealing a pending criminal case against him.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 14:00
Supreme Court to hear plea to cancel Nitish&#039;s Legislative Council membership
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today agreed to hear a plea seeking cancellation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's membership of the state Legislative Council for allegedly concealing a pending criminal case against him.

A bench of Justices Justice Dipak Misra, Amitava Roy and A M Khanwilkar said it will look into the matter after petitioner advocate M L Sharma sought an urgent hearing of his plea.

The bench said it would see when the matter could be listed for hearing.

The plea, which was filed yesterday, alleged that there was a criminal case against the JD(U) leader wherein he was accused of killing a local Congress leader Sitaram Singh, and injuring four others ahead of Lok Sabha by-election to the Barh constituency in 1991.

The petitioner has also sought a direction to the CBI to register an FIR against Kumar in the case.

"Respondent number 2 (Election Commission), despite knowing facts about his (Kumar's) criminal case, did not cancel his membership of the house and respondent (Kumar) still enjoys constitutional office till date," he said.

The lawyer has sought cancellation of Kumar's membership as per the Election Commission's 2002 order stating it is mandatory for candidates to disclose criminal cases against them in their affidavits annexed to nomination papers.

He claimed the Bihar chief minister did not disclose the criminal case that was pending against him in affidavits since 2004, except for 2012. 

TAGS

Nitish KumarBihar governmentSupreme CourtBihar Chief Minister

From Zee News

Google wants local developers to build apps optimised for India
Technology

Google wants local developers to build apps optimised for I...

NASA dashes hopes of life on Proxima b, says habitability is unlikely
Space

NASA dashes hopes of life on Proxima b, says habitability i...

Google hires 16-year-old Chandigarh student at annual salary of Rs 1.44 crore
UTs

Google hires 16-year-old Chandigarh student at annual salar...

Suicide searches increase after Netflix&#039;s &#039;13 Reasons Why&#039;
Technology

Suicide searches increase after Netflix's '13 Rea...

If we can expel Vijay Mallya from Rajya Sabha then why not Rekha, Sachin, asks Samajawadi Party MP Naresh Agrawal
India

If we can expel Vijay Mallya from Rajya Sabha then why not...

Truecaller integrates Google Duo for video calling
Apps

Truecaller integrates Google Duo for video calling

Jugnoo launches Fugu - real time customer support app
Apps

Jugnoo launches Fugu - real time customer support app

Jammu and Kashmir

Educational institutes closed in Jammu and Kashmir after pr...

How security forces cornered LeT commander Abu Dujana in Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir

How security forces cornered LeT commander Abu Dujana in Pu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

First person account: How a tourist survived the Burhan Wani protests and what it tells us about Kashmir

DNA Edit: The ghost of Bofors

Access to green spaces is your right to the city

Lowering the pitch over Doklam: Neither India nor China gains by escalating the standoff

DNA Edit: Securing the internet