Supreme Court to hear plea to postpone Union Budget presentation till March

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 10:02
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a plea seeking postponement of Union Budget presentation ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Manohar Lal Sharma, who has filed a plea seeking postponement of the Union Budget to March, earlier on January 20 asked the apex court for more time to reply in the matter.
Sharma in his plea stated that the people would face a lot of problems due to the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar said they would hear the matter in due course of time.

Earlier in December last year, the apex court refused to give an urgent hearing to Sharma`s plea.

The Election Commission had on January 4 came out with the schedule of assembly elections to be held in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre has already decided to convene the Budget Session of Parliament from January 31 to present the Budget for 2017-18 fiscal the very next day. 

With ANI inputs

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 09:13

