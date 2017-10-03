Supreme Court to hear Rohingya refugees' plea on October 13

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear on October 13 the petition filed by Rohingya Muslims challenging the government's stand to deport them back to Myanmar.

The apex court said it will hear the arguments only on the points of law and asked the parties to desist from advancing emotional arguments as the matter concerned humanitarian cause and humanity, which required to be heard with mutual respect.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked both the parties, the Centre and the two Rohingya Muslim refugees who have filed the petition, to compile all documents and international conventions for assisting the court.

The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said it will hear in details various aspects arising out of the matter, including the government's stand that the petition was not justiciable in the court of law.

Senior advocate Fali S Nariman, appearing for the petitioner Rohingya refugees, opposed the government stand and said the petition under Article 32 was maintainable as the Constitution guaranteed individual rights.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the government would not like the matter to be heard in a piecemeal manner as it has wide ramifications and added that it would prefer a day for detailed hearing.