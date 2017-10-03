close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Supreme Court to hear Rohingya refugees' plea on October 13

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear on October 13 the petition filed by Rohingya Muslims challenging the government's stand to deport them back to Myanmar.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 17:14

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to hear on October 13 the petition filed by Rohingya Muslims challenging the government's stand to deport them back to Myanmar.

The apex court said it will hear the arguments only on the points of law and asked the parties to desist from advancing emotional arguments as the matter concerned humanitarian cause and humanity, which required to be heard with mutual respect.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked both the parties, the Centre and the two Rohingya Muslim refugees who have filed the petition, to compile all documents and international conventions for assisting the court.

The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said it will hear in details various aspects arising out of the matter, including the government's stand that the petition was not justiciable in the court of law.

Senior advocate Fali S Nariman, appearing for the petitioner Rohingya refugees, opposed the government stand and said the petition under Article 32 was maintainable as the Constitution guaranteed individual rights.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the government would not like the matter to be heard in a piecemeal manner as it has wide ramifications and added that it would prefer a day for detailed hearing. 

TAGS

Supreme CourtRohingyasRohingya MuslimsMyanmar

From Zee News

Technology

Oracle unveils world’s first autonomous database cloud

MobiKwik ties with IRCTC Rail connect app
Apps

MobiKwik ties with IRCTC Rail connect app

What is the case against Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher airlines?
India

What is the case against Vijay Mallya, Kingfisher airlines?

Vijay Mallya arrested in London, Twitter goes berserk
India

'Vijay Mallya arrested = Shahid Afridi retired':...

BJP councillor heckled, tied to tree in Vadodara
Gujarat

BJP councillor heckled, tied to tree in Vadodara

World

Palestine cabinet pledges to end split with Hamas

PM Modi takes dig at Virbhadra, asks Himachalis to throw out govt on bail
Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi takes dig at Virbhadra, asks Himachalis to throw ou...

Uttar Pradesh

UP govt extends deadline for madrassas to register on websi...

Mahatma Gandhi&#039;s spectacles missing from Porbandar&#039;s Manek Chowk statue
Gujarat

Mahatma Gandhi's spectacles missing from Porbandar...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

It is advantage BJP as Rane floats own political party

Raksha Mantri kindles hope

DNA Edit: ‘Prove you are Indian’

Changing real estate: RERA orders have brought relief to homebuyers, DNA looks at the development