Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court ruling on triple talaq as "historic" and said it was a victory for Muslim women.

Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:57
Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq a powerful measure for women empowerment: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court ruling on triple talaq as "historic" and said it was a victory for Muslim women.

Expressing his views on his official Twitter account, the Prime Minister wrote: "Judgment of the Hon'ble SC on Triple Talaq is historic. It grants equality to Muslim women and is a powerful measure for women empowerment."

Earlier, BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court ruling and hailed PM Modi and his government for effectively presenting the case of Muslim women in the apex court.

The Supreme Court by a majority verdict set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

The apex court held that the triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.

A five-judge constitutional bench by a 3:2 majority judgement said there is no constitutional protection for triple talaq.

TAGS

Triple talaqNarendra ModiSupreme CourtAmit Shah

0 Comment

