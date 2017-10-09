Supreme Court verdict today on toddler's plea to restore ban on firecracker sale in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court would pronounce on Monday its verdict on the issue whether firecrackers would be sold in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) during this Diwali season.

The bench of Justice AK Sikri, Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre and Justice Ashok Bhushan had on October 6 reserved its order on a plea seeking restoration of the apex court's last year order banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

Interestingly, the petitioner is a toddler in this case. Toddler Arjun Gopal in his PIL sought the restoration of November 2016 order as he urged the court to modify its September 12 order by which the ban on the sale and stocking of firecrackers was lifted by the top court.

The Supreme Court on September 12, 2017 modified its November 2016 order suspending all licences for sale and retail of firecrackers within Delhi NCR.

While passing its order, the apex court bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta had said a complete ban would be an "extreme step" and a graded approach was needed to curb pollution caused by them.

In a stern action to curb air pollution during the ongoing wedding season, the Supreme Court in November 2016 had suspended the licences of all firecracker sellers in Delhi and National Capital Region, virtually banning their sale and purchase.

Equating firecrackers with "burning of money", the apex court had said one should think that when humans are affected so much with these firecrackers, what effect would it have it on animals like dogs which have more sensitive ears than humans. It had also observed that as per reports, 30 percent children in Delhi were asthmatic and steps needed to be taken all fronts.