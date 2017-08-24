close
Supreme Court verdict will have far-reaching consequences: CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury

"Congratulations to all lawyers, activists, others who fought this government`s sinister designs to deny Indians their fundamental right to privacy," Yechury tweeted.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 13:22
Supreme Court verdict will have far-reaching consequences: CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on Thursday said the Supreme Court`s ruling that the right to privacy is a fundamental right will have far-reaching consequences in various domains.

"Congratulations to all lawyers, activists, others who fought this government`s sinister designs to deny Indians their fundamental right to privacy," Yechury tweeted.

"A far-reaching judgement which will have consequences in various domains, as technology is playing a greater role in our day-to-day lives." 

He also said that the Communist Party of India-Marxist have opposed to a mandatory Aadhaar and data misuse by foreign technology firms. 

"This judgement will pave the way for securing our rights," he added.

The CPI-M leader`s remarks came after the apex court earlier in the day held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right and is an integral part of the right to life and liberty.

Supreme CourtverdictPrivacyfundamental rightCPI-MSitaram Yechury

