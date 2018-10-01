हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CJI Dipak Misra

Supreme Court will always be supreme: Top quotes from CJI Dipak Misra's farewell speech

Dipak Misra served as Chief Justice of India for 13 months in a tenure which would be known as much for landmark judgements as for controversies.

Supreme Court will always be supreme: Top quotes from CJI Dipak Misra&#039;s farewell speech
File photo

New Delhi: Outgoing Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra touched upon light humour as well as references galore in his farewell speech to emphasise the role that the country's Supreme Court has and will have to continue playing.

Misra's 13-month term as CJI came to an end with his last day in office on Monday. Thanking everyone for their support, he said that truth and justice should always prevail while adding that the voice of the youth is more important than ever. "I am young, I belong to this generation," he said on a lighter note.

Here are some the top quotes from CJI Misra's farewell speech:

* In my whole career as a judge, I never dissociated myself from the lady of equity.

* Our judiciary has been strongest judiciary in the world having capability to handle mind boggling number of cases. Supreme Court will always be supreme.

* I am indebted to Bar at every level and go from here with satisfaction.

* Indian judiciary is the most robust institution in the world.

* Justice must have human face.

* History can be sometimes kind, and unkind. I don't judge people by their history but by their activities, perspective.

* SC has committed judges and they will stay committed. 

CJI Misra would be replaced by Justice Ranjan Gogoi who has said he would work towards solving the problem of pendency of cases.

